California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $42,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Stock Up 2.1 %

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

