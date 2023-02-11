California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $43,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.