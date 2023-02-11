Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

