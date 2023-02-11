Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 35,000 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

