Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $73,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.16 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

