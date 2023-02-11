Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.