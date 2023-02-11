Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $67,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,831 shares of company stock valued at $710,337. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

