Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,903,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.