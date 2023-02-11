Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.