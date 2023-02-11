Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $203,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE DTE opened at $113.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.