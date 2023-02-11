Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $207,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Cognex Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cognex

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.