USS Investment Management Ltd Has $840,000 Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348,698 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 978,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 4,642.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 884,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 284.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

