Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells $86,680.44 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brad R. Anderson sold 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $86,680.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

