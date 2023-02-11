Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,966 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 585,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.