Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,623 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Price Performance

DDD opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

