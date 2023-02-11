USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

