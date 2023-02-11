Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,007,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 399,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,330,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $50.91.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.