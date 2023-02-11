SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.35.

S opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock worth $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

