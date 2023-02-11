20,646 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

