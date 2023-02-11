Keh Shew Lu Sells 1,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

