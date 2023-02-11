Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 2,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,320.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,435 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,561.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,959.25.

On Thursday, December 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 721 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,567.30.

On Thursday, November 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.43.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $397.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OneWater Marine by 465.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

