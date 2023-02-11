Westpac Banking Corp Has $983,000 Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after buying an additional 720,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $31.80 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

