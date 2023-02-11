Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.