Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,503 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,992,310. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.