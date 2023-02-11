Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Down to $34.24

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $32.94. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 293,418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.