Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,539 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 893.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 370 ($4.45) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

