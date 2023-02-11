IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,030,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

