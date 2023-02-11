Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $123,920,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,855,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 739,286 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

