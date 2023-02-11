Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

SMFG stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

