McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 38.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $632,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $368.07 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $367.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

