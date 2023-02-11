Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

