Northland Securities Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in OneMain by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of OneMain by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

