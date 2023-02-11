IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,887 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

HBAN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.