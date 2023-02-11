Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $135,206.40 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $135,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60.

On Friday, January 6th, Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $12,536.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $103.19 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after buying an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.