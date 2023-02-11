Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 3,450 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.