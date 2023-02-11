EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

