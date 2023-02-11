Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 368.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

