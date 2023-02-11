Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.69 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

