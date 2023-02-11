Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.
Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance
FLJP opened at $25.57 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.
