Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.