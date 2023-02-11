Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,727 shares of company stock worth $10,387,250 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

