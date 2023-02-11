First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Holdings Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTHI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

