2,961 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $85.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

