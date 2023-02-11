State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $232.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RBC Bearings

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.