State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.38% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $789.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

