State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $186.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.66. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,250. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

