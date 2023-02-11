State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 796,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 774,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 15,439 shares of company stock valued at $401,708 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.