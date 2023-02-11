State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 165,449 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,801 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.47 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.