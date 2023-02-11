Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $92.36 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

