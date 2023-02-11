State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 469,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,500,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $173.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

